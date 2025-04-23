Defense Ministry approves use of unmanned FPV aircraft complex General Cherry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and adopted the General Cherry FPV unmanned aerial system, the MoD’s Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

The drones of the General Cherry system are built on frames of varying sizes and are equipped with powerful electric motors, the Defense Ministry noted.

Warhead payloads on these drones vary according to the mission profile. Based on the frame size, the drones can carry explosive charges designed to engage enemy armored vehicles, automobiles, and fortified positions such as dugouts.

The General Cherry FPV unmanned aerial system can be deployed and made operational within minutes, which is crucial for ensuring crew safety.