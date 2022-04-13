Zelensky meets with presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kyiv with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Latvia Egils Levits, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and President of Estonia Alar Karis, who are in Ukraine on a visit.

"The heads of state held a meeting in the format of a working lunch," the presidential press service of Ukraine said.

After the talks are over, the presidents will talk to media representatives.