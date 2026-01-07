Zelenskyy coordinates European integration process with Sandu, discusses energy, security issues

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with President of Moldova Maia Sandu the issues of coordination in the European integration track, as well as cooperation in trade, energy and security.

"The joint path of Ukraine and Moldova toward European Union membership must be coordinated. We are working closely on this matter, and today I discussed it with President Maia Sandu, focusing primarily on the simultaneous opening of the first negotiating clusters. We also paid special attention to bilateral cooperation – in the areas of trade, energy, and security," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday following the meeting, thanking Moldova for its consistent support during the full-scale Russian invasion.

The parties also discussed strengthening trilateral cooperation between Ukraine, Moldova and Romania and the peace process, diplomatic work, and interaction with American and European institutions.