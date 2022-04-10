Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that if negotiations with the Russian Federation help prevent at least one such bloodshed as in Bucha, or an attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized.

"It is extremely difficult to even think about sitting down at the negotiating table with people who commit or seek justification for all these atrocities and war crimes that have caused such monstrous damage to Ukraine. But I understand one thing: if sitting down at the negotiating table with the Russians helps me prevent at least one such bloodshed as in Bucha, or at least another such attack as in Kramatorsk, I must seize this opportunity Whatever I feel, if I have the opportunity to save a human life, a village, a city from destruction I will take this opportunity," Kuleba told NBCnews on Sunday.