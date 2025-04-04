No specific dates for talks with USA yet, but they will continue – Yermak

Today there are no specific dates for the next round of talks with the American side, but they will be continued, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"We are talking about this, there are no specific dates yet, but I think that soon these talks, first of all, our talks with the Americans, they will be continued," Yermak told reporters on Friday.

According to him, consultations are currently continuing at various levels.