Russia loses more than 4,000 tanks during its aggression against Ukraine – media

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Russia's losses in equipment during the full-scale aggression against Ukraine have reached four thousand tanks, NTD reported on Thursday.

"The Russians have lost more than 4,000 tanks, which is the inventory almost of the United States tank corps," NTD quoted NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli as saying during a hearing in the US Senate committee.