Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:54 04.04.2025

Russia destroys 214,000 civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine – Yermak

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin/7056

As of today, Russia has destroyed 214,000 civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, in particular, 173,000 residential buildings, head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said.

"As of today, Russia has destroyed 214,000 civilian infrastructure facilities. Some 173,000 residential buildings, 4,000 schools, and thousands of healthcare facilities have been completely destroyed. Some 773 strikes have been made on our power plants alone since the beginning of the war. Some 9,000 utility facilities have been destroyed," Yermak said during his speech at the final stage of the All-Ukrainian essay writing competition on the topic: "The role of artificial intelligence in holding the Russian Federation accountable" on Friday.

In addition, according to Yermak, the World Bank estimated the damage caused to Ukraine by the Russian aggressive war at $524 billion, but the amount could be much higher.

"Ukraine is currently compiling a register of damage, where all objects affected by Russian aggression are entered. And here artificial intelligence can really help solve this problem," the Presidential Office head added.

However, according to him, only a person can convince to restore justice, "what artificial intelligence cannot do, a diplomat can do."

Tags: #russia #destroyed

