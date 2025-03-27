Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:54 27.03.2025

Russia violates agreement on mutual cessation of strikes on energy facilities during night shelling of Kherson, waiting for US reaction – Zelenskyy

Energy facilities in Kherson were damaged by Russian shelling at night - Russia violated the agreement on a mutual cessation of strikes on energy facilities, a US response in action is needed, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In my opinion, if there was a violation today, and there were strikes on Kherson, and electricity was damaged, because there were strikes on energy ... and civilians lost energy. I believe that there should be a reaction from the United States in action," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Paris on Thursday after a meeting of leaders on support for Ukraine and security in Europe.

He reported that the Ukrainian side will prepare all evidence of Russian shelling of Ukrainian facilities.

"The Minister of Defense received this order from me, it will be prepared and transmitted to the United States of America. And after that, we expect a reaction from the United States of America. As they told us, they will respond to violations," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Tags: #zelenskyy #russia #violation

