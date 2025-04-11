Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:04 11.04.2025

Ukraine, its partners working to achieve complete ceasefire

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that Ukraine, together with partner countries, strives to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire, which will open the way to the establishment of a fair and lasting peace, the press service of the President’s Office reported on Friday.

"It is difficult to even talk about an ‘energy truce’ after Kryvyi Rih. We need to talk about a complete ceasefire, very clear monitoring and control. It is important that the Americans ensure this control. With the involvement of our European partners, if they are ready," Yermak noted during a meeting of the LB Club.

According to the head of the President’s Office, 30 days is enough to understand whether the ceasefire is really working.

According to him, Ukraine also insists on the release of military and civilian prisoners and the return of illegally deported and displaced Ukrainian children.

Yermak noted that there is already a gradual change in attitude among those US representatives who believed that a compromise could be found with Russia. After all, American partners see how the aggressor state violates the agreements reached. That is why it is so important to continue pressure on the Russian Federation, including sanctions. The head of the President's Office noted the unanimous position of European countries on this issue at a recent meeting of leaders in Paris.

During the meeting it was emphasized that in order to ensure its own security, Ukraine must first of all rely on the strength of its army and domestic defense production. Deputy Head of the President’s Office Pavlo Palisa is convinced that only modern Armed Forces can rule out aggression against Ukraine.

"The most effective security guarantees for Ukraine are modern Defense Forces with a high degree of readiness, which guarantee that February 24, 2022 will not be repeated, and which, in terms of their combat capabilities, exclude aggression against Ukraine," Palisa noted.

