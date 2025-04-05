US ready to increase pressure on Russia for ceasefire – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects increased sanctions pressure on Russia from the US in the near future, which should force the Russian side to cease fire.

"If the relevant law has not yet been registered in Congress, I think that corresponding strong steps will be taken in the near future. We are very much expecting this, I do not want to say from whom, but we understand from whom. We have talked about this - this is increased sanctions pressure on the Russians for not wanting to end the war. And, of course, the first step towards ending it is a ceasefire, "Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday evening.

"I know that, at least, we have information that America is close to taking appropriate measures. We'll see if it will happen, this is not a prophecy, this is just information that is available... And I really believe that these steps can influence the Russians regarding a ceasefire," he added.

The president thanked the American Congress representatives, the administration, and the president for not stopping assistance and sharing intelligence.

"And we also expect such strong sanctions steps," Zelenskyy said.