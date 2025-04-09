Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:34 09.04.2025

Kallas: Necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it really wants peace

1 min read
Kallas: Necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it really wants peace

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas emphasizes the need to put pressure on Russia, because it clearly demonstrates that it does not want peace.

She said that Russia was clearly demonstrating that it did not want peace. She then asked what should be done about it and stated that the right answer was to put pressure on the one who wanted war, that is, Russia, in order to make it truly want peace.

Kallas noted that it takes two to want peace, but only one to want war.

She emphasized that this was what they were seeing now: Russia wanted war and continued its horrific and serious attacks on children, targeting civilians even when there were no military buildings or military organizations around.

As reported, Ukraine and the European Union agreed to hold the tenth meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council on April 9 in Brussels, chaired by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

 

Tags: #kallas #russia

