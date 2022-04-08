Facts

09:39 08.04.2022

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes committed, the United Nations must introduce international isolation against Russia.

"The UN can do a lot. Because the word 'concern' is not enough to stop the war. If we are talking about the isolation of the Russian Federation in various international organizations, then there should be isolation, and not constant meetings with them [Russians], handshakes, sitting at the same table, talking about the need to somehow resolve the issue, that we are again concerned... That's why we say: you [the UN] need to make international isolation," Zelensky said in an interview with Indian television Republic Media Network, answering the question of what the UN can do for Ukraine.

He added that Ukraine had already heard the word "concern" for eight years, while the war was going on in Donbas. "And, unfortunately, a large number of our people did not survive the word 'concern,'" the president said.

"That's why now you need to diplomatically cut off the Russian Federation. If you don't know how to do this, then let's develop a format and specific powerful steps to put Russia in its place. You don't need to speak with concern, you need to speak to them with ultimatums. Their own weapons. Because they speak to us and the whole world only with ultimatums," Zelensky summed up.

