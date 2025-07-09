UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine calls for submissions

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine is inviting individuals, groups, and organizations to submit relevant information and documentation, preferably by August 31, 2025, the Commission announced in an official press release on Wednesday.

The Commission, established by the UN Human Rights Council in March 2022 to investigate human rights violations, international humanitarian law violations, and related crimes in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, particularly values first-hand information from survivors, their relatives, and witnesses. Its mandate was renewed for an additional year in April 2025.

The Commission investigates reports of violations and crimes in all areas directly impacted by the war, regardless of the identity, nationality, or origin of the alleged perpetrators.

Key areas of interest for information regarding both parties to the armed conflict include, as applicable:

Drone attacks targeting civilians and civilian objects.

Attacks on energy-related infrastructure causing suffering or serious injury to civilians.

The use of torture to obtain false testimonies for trials, media, or propaganda.

Violations committed against civilians solely due to political activity or allegiance.

Individual or collective transfers or deportations of civilians.

Sexual and gender-based violence and its impact on survivors, including challenges in obtaining support.

Transfers or deportation of children and obstacles to their return to Ukraine.

Issues related to birth registration and citizenship acquisition for children born in occupied areas.

Confiscation of property in occupied areas.

Violations committed by armed forces' commanders against their own forces, including during mobilization.

Information about war crimes trials.

The Commission emphasizes the utmost importance of protecting sources, adhering to confidentiality and the 'do no harm' principle to ensure the safety and well-being of victims, witnesses, and cooperating individuals. Identity will only be disclosed with informed consent, and information will be used according to stated wishes. All possible measures are taken to protect submitted information, including through appropriate information communication technologies.

It should be noted that not all information sent to the Commission will necessarily be reflected in the reports.

To ensure the security and confidentiality of submissions, it is recommended to use the dedicated email address: [email protected]. For any questions, including alternative submission methods, contact the Commission at: [email protected].

The Commissioners were appointed by the President of the UN Human Rights Council and serve in their individual capacity, independent of any government or organization, including the UN. The UN Human Rights Office provides support to the Commission.