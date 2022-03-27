Facts

17:56 27.03.2022

Russian hackers attack Ukrainian charitable and volunteer organizations - Special Communication Service

Russian hackers are carrying out complex attacks against charitable and volunteer organizations for various purposes, according to the Telegram channel of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection on Sunday.

"They carry out reconnaissance, data collection, phishing campaigns, they are trying to obtain data on contacts, bank accounts, goods purchased to help Ukrainians. We see complex activity," Viktor Zhora, the deputy chairman of the State Special Communication Service, said at a briefing.

 

