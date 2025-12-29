Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
07:43 29.12.2025

Russia does not agree to ceasefire for referendum in Ukraine - Trump

The Russian side did not agree to a ceasefire to organize and hold a plebiscite in Ukraine on an agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, US President Donald Trump said.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA), when asked whether Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire for a referendum, the US president replied: "No, not a ceasefire."

"Putin does not want to be in a situation where he stops the fire and then, again, he starts the fire. I understand that, but I think we will find a way to resolve it," Trump added.

Tags: #negotiations #rf #usa

