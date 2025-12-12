SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully attacked the Filanovsky oil production platform for the second time this week. In addition, another platform was hit – Korchagin, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

Both facilities belong to Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft and operate in the Caspian Sea.

According to preliminary information, SBU drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, which led to the suspension of production processes.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

"The SBU continues systematic work aimed at reducing revenues to the Russian budget from the oil and gas sector. The frequency, geography and accuracy of the strikes are a signal from Russia that as long as its aggression continues, 'cotton' [explosions at Russian military targets] will burn at all Russian facilities that are working for war," an informed source in the SBU said.