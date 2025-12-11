Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:15 11.12.2025

Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

1 min read

The Russians are slowing down the exchange process because they want general agreements. If all these processes are formed, there will be a return to decisions on exchanges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Russians have begun to slow down these processes because they want general agreements. In my opinion, that's exactly what's happening. If we get all these processes in place, we'll revisit the exchange decisions," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with reporters on Thursday.

The President reported that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov held a meeting on the exchanges, and the parties agreed that "a fairly large exchange will take place before the new year, and the lists need to be finalized."

"But right now, it's the 'Russian' side that's holding things up," the head of state emphasized.

Tags: #zelenskyy #rf

MORE ABOUT

21:16 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

21:14 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

21:05 11.12.2025
American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

19:45 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

19:47 10.12.2025
SBU naval drones hit another tanker of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea – source

SBU naval drones hit another tanker of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea – source

17:37 10.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

20:25 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

18:15 09.12.2025
Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

17:40 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

14:12 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

USA wants to have common format for managing Zaporizhia NPP – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan's 20 points are conditional framework for further documents

USA wants clarity on deal by Christmas – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Madyar: USF hit 2 Russian chemical plants, number of critical, strategic, military infrastructure facilities, incl oil refinery

Dutch PM on meeting of Coalition of the Willing: Energy support, diplomatic track, and Russia's accountability discussed

Poland backs opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Kondratiuk

Interdepartmental Working Group on Ukraine's Accession to EU approves draft negotiating positions for Clusters 4, 5

Austrian Parliament condemns Russia's systematic human rights violations in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

Siversk remains under control of Defense Forces – Skhid command

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

USA wants to have common format for managing Zaporizhia NPP – Zelenskyy

List of proposals for replacements of regional administration heads to be finalised soon – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan's 20 points are conditional framework for further documents

AD
AD