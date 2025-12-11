Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

The Russians are slowing down the exchange process because they want general agreements. If all these processes are formed, there will be a return to decisions on exchanges, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Russians have begun to slow down these processes because they want general agreements. In my opinion, that's exactly what's happening. If we get all these processes in place, we'll revisit the exchange decisions," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with reporters on Thursday.

The President reported that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov held a meeting on the exchanges, and the parties agreed that "a fairly large exchange will take place before the new year, and the lists need to be finalized."

"But right now, it's the 'Russian' side that's holding things up," the head of state emphasized.