17:38 25.12.2025

Volunteer died, two others injured, due to attack by enemy drone during evacuation in Donetsk region

One volunteer died, two others were injured during an evacuation mission in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, said the head of the city military administration, Serhiy Horbunov.

"One civilian died when an enemy fiber drone hit. The aggressor aimed the strike, cutting his life short instantly. Two more people were injured, some more severely than others. They were promptly taken to Druzhkivka City Hospital, where they are currently receiving all necessary medical care. At the time of the attack, they were engaged in the most important task: evacuating people from dangerous zones. It was another evacuation mission designed to save the lives of our community’s residents," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Horbunov noted that a passenger car belonging to the public organization Kramatorsk Volunteer Association also came under enemy fire. At the same time, no housing was damaged during this shelling.

 

Tags: #kostiantynivka #shelling #volunteers

