Facts
19:39 12.12.2025

AFU General Staff: Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, facilities on Ukraine's occupied territories hit

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the facilities of the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, as well as an ammunition depot near the village of Avdiivske and the enemy's manpower concentration points in Myrnohrad and Rodynske districts, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, AFU General Staff said in the Telegram channel.

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region. This is one of the largest refineries of the occupiers, capable of processing 15 million tonnes of oil and oil condensate per year. It is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian invaders," the AFU said.

Explosions and a powerful fire were recorded in the area of ​​the target, the extent of the damage is being specified.

"In addition, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive potential, an ammunition depot was struck in the area of ​​the village of Avdiivske (formerly Pervomayske) and the places of concentration of enemy manpower in the Myrnohrad and Rodynske districts, which are in Donetsk region," the AFU said.

The enemy's losses are being specified.

Tags: #strike #rf

