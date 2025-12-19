Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:09 19.12.2025

Russia plans to let 5-10 mln Ukrainians in occupied territories vote

1 min read

Vladimir Putin stated that from 5 to 10 million Ukrainian citizens live in the Russian territory and the territories occupied by Russia in Ukraine, and he intends to provide them with the opportunity to express their will in the event of elections in Ukraine. This is reported by the Russian State Security Service.

"And if there are elections, then we have the right to demand from those who will organize them that elections be organized and Ukrainians who currently live in Russia are given the right to vote in the territory of the Russian Federation," Putin said on Friday.

He also said he was ready to think about ensuring security during the elections in Ukraine, "at least to refrain from strikes deep into the territory on voting day."

Tags: #elections #rf

MORE ABOUT

11:06 19.12.2025
Elections for all branches of govt in event of ‘conditional peace’ could end in collapse – Arakhamia

Elections for all branches of govt in event of ‘conditional peace’ could end in collapse – Arakhamia

11:09 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

20:56 12.12.2025
SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

19:39 12.12.2025
AFU General Staff: Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, facilities on Ukraine's occupied territories hit

AFU General Staff: Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, facilities on Ukraine's occupied territories hit

21:14 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

19:15 11.12.2025
Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

13:52 11.12.2025
Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

Elections require serious discussion across all government branches – Rada deputy speaker Korniyenko

19:47 10.12.2025
SBU naval drones hit another tanker of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea – source

SBU naval drones hit another tanker of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea – source

13:59 09.12.2025
Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

21:27 03.12.2025
Following Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow, political experts agree that Russia continuing to drag out time

Following Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow, political experts agree that Russia continuing to drag out time

HOT NEWS

USA not trying to impose deal with Russia on Ukraine – Rubio

All 109 released Belarusian political prisoners delivered to Poland, Lithuania

Umerov, Hnatov to hold consultations in USA with participation of European partners

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland after allowing men aged 18-22 to travel rises insignificantly – Ambassador

Swiss Ambassador on Ukraine's corruption scandal: Uncovering cases is key to maintain foreign investor trust

LATEST

Ukraine, USA working on cooperation in unmanned systems – Defense Ministry

USA not trying to impose deal with Russia on Ukraine – Rubio

Sybiha at meeting with Sikorski: Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts, security guarantees

All 109 released Belarusian political prisoners delivered to Poland, Lithuania

Umerov, Hnatov to hold consultations in USA with participation of European partners

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland after allowing men aged 18-22 to travel rises insignificantly – Ambassador

Ukrainian govt approves negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5

Swiss Ambassador on Ukraine's corruption scandal: Uncovering cases is key to maintain foreign investor trust

Budget for second call for Ukraine reconstruction proposals for Swiss companies doubled due to strong interest – Ambassador

Switzerland is closely following discussions in EU, UK on possibility of using Russian assets – Ambassador

AD
AD