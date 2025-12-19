Vladimir Putin stated that from 5 to 10 million Ukrainian citizens live in the Russian territory and the territories occupied by Russia in Ukraine, and he intends to provide them with the opportunity to express their will in the event of elections in Ukraine. This is reported by the Russian State Security Service.

"And if there are elections, then we have the right to demand from those who will organize them that elections be organized and Ukrainians who currently live in Russia are given the right to vote in the territory of the Russian Federation," Putin said on Friday.

He also said he was ready to think about ensuring security during the elections in Ukraine, "at least to refrain from strikes deep into the territory on voting day."