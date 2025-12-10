Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:47 10.12.2025

SBU naval drones hit another tanker of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea – source


On Wednesday, SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Dashan oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea. This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU with the Ukrainian Navy, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

It is noted that Dashan was moving under the flag of the Comoros Islands in the exclusive economic zone of Ukraine in the direction of the Novorossiysk port terminal. The vessel was moving at maximum speed with the transponder turned off.

According to information, the tanker suffered critical damage as a result of the attack. The video shows powerful explosions in the stern area. According to preliminary information, the vessel is out of order.

According to our sources, the approximate cost of such a tanker is $30 million, and for 1 voyage it transported oil products worth approximately $60 million. Due to the transportation of Russian raw materials and high-risk shipping (with the identification system turned off), the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Australia and Switzerland previously imposed sanctions on the Dashan vessel.

"The SBU continues to take active measures to reduce petrodollar revenues to the Russian budget. Over the past two weeks, this is the third tanker of the "shadow fleet" that has been put out of action, which helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions," an informed source in the SBU said.

Recall that on November 29, Sea Baby was hit by two sanctioned oil tankers, Kairo and Virat, in the Black Sea.

