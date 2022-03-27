Facts

17:33 27.03.2022

Two Russian missiles shot down in Odesa region - Strategic Communications Center

1 min read
Two Russian missiles shot down in Odesa region - Strategic Communications Center

On the morning of Sunday, March 27, Russian troops fired two missiles at Odesa region, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reports.

"On the morning of March 27, the occupiers launched two missiles at Odesa region, but none of them hit the target. The defense system of Odesa region is set up clearly and is ready to counteract any provocations of the enemy," the Pivden (South) operational command said.

It is noted that by shelling the occupiers are trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the coastal strip and exert psychological pressure on the civilian population of the coastal areas.

 

Tags: #odesa #rockets
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 26.03.2022
Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

09:51 26.03.2022
Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

09:27 18.03.2022
Six cruise missiles fired at Lviv from submarine in Black Sea - West air command

Six cruise missiles fired at Lviv from submarine in Black Sea - West air command

09:30 16.03.2022
Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Vinnytsia, no casualties reported – authorities

Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Vinnytsia, no casualties reported – authorities

20:59 15.03.2022
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

15:52 11.03.2022
Russian troops plan to surround Odesa from Voznesensk, Transnistria, Black Sea, city preparing for defense – mayor

Russian troops plan to surround Odesa from Voznesensk, Transnistria, Black Sea, city preparing for defense – mayor

12:58 11.03.2022
Zaluzhny: Russia fires 328 Iskander, Kalibr rockets at civilian targets since start of invasion

Zaluzhny: Russia fires 328 Iskander, Kalibr rockets at civilian targets since start of invasion

13:53 06.03.2022
Another Russian plane shot down over Black Sea – defense HQ of Odesa region

Another Russian plane shot down over Black Sea – defense HQ of Odesa region

12:32 06.03.2022
Enemy preparing to bomb Odesa – Zelensky

Enemy preparing to bomb Odesa – Zelensky

17:23 05.03.2022
Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to sign agreements on mirror respect for languages, history with all neighboring countries

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,119 civilians, 1,790 injured - UN

Peoples of the world who speak unanimously can stop war in Ukraine together - Zelensky

Russian troops damage building of Neutron Source nuclear installation in Kharkiv – Nuclear Inspectorate

Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will be held in Turkey on March 28-30 - Arakhamia

LATEST

Zelensky proposes to sign agreements on mirror respect for languages, history with all neighboring countries

Rada profile committee opposes opening ICRC office in Rostov-on-Don

Criminal case opened on fact of bombing and shelling of settlements in Donetsk region - prosecutor's office

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,119 civilians, 1,790 injured - UN

Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Peoples of the world who speak unanimously can stop war in Ukraine together - Zelensky

More than 46,500 refugees arrive in Zaporizhia in 12 days - city council

Yermak: Russian attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty won't succee

Russian troops damage building of Neutron Source nuclear installation in Kharkiv – Nuclear Inspectorate

Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD