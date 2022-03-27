Two Russian missiles shot down in Odesa region - Strategic Communications Center

On the morning of Sunday, March 27, Russian troops fired two missiles at Odesa region, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reports.

"On the morning of March 27, the occupiers launched two missiles at Odesa region, but none of them hit the target. The defense system of Odesa region is set up clearly and is ready to counteract any provocations of the enemy," the Pivden (South) operational command said.

It is noted that by shelling the occupiers are trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the coastal strip and exert psychological pressure on the civilian population of the coastal areas.