Ukraine resumes container transportation across Black Sea

Ukraine has resumed container shipping on the Black Sea: a ship with containers called at one of the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, on April 3, the Odesa publication Dumskaya reported.

According to the report, the pioneer was the T Mare, which sails under the flag of Panama. It is not classified as a container ship, but as a general cargo ship.

The publication noted that this is not yet a full-fledged specialized vessel, but a so-called feeder, which will be loaded with containers and sent to a foreign hub for subsequent reloading onto ocean-going container ships of world container lines.

According to ship tracking and maritime analytics service provider MarineTraffic, the vessel left Chornomorsk for the Romanian port of Constanta.

The T MARE is a container cargo ship sailing under the flag of Panama. Its overall length (LOA) is 105 meters and its width is 17 meters.

As reported, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure in March announced that in early April the Odesa ports should receive the first ship with containers since the beginning of the war.