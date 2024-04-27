Facts

16:21 27.04.2024

President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych

1 min read
President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, met with students and employees of a local school in Slavutych. They attended one of the lessons, where students discussed the Chornobyl accident and its consequences, as well as extended-day classes, the presidential press service said on April 26.

"The head of state and his wife inspected the shelter, which has learning spaces and a media zone. According to Alla Ihnatova, the director of the institution, the shelter currently can accommodate up to 1,200 people at the same time, but it still needs to be modernized," it said.

The presidential couple also visited the Nova Kukhnya enterprise, which was restored in Slavutych by the Bubnov family from Mariupol. The Russian occupiers destroyed it in March 2022.

"The owner of the enterprise, Maria Bubnova, noted that they managed to restore their business thanks to government grants for entrepreneurs, including the programs of the Made in Ukraine economic platform, and international initiatives. Maria Bubnova told Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska about her work in detail and showed them the facility. It specializes in vegetable processing and food production," the press service said.

Tags: #mariupol #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:17 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

15:53 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

Zelenskyy signs law on mobilization – Verkhovna Rada website

14:07 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

12:45 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Iran's actions threaten world just as Russia's actions

Zelenskyy: Iran's actions threaten world just as Russia's actions

12:10 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Months-long wait for support increases self–confidence of terrorists

Zelenskyy: Months-long wait for support increases self–confidence of terrorists

09:38 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy announces complication of combat situation in Donetsk direction

Zelenskyy announces complication of combat situation in Donetsk direction

16:58 13.04.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates employees of Ukrainian defense industry on professional holiday

Zelenskyy congratulates employees of Ukrainian defense industry on professional holiday

16:50 13.04.2024
Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

14:12 13.04.2024
Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

13:02 13.04.2024
Zelenskyy visits doctors, servicemen in hospital in Chernivtsi, presents them with awards

Zelenskyy visits doctors, servicemen in hospital in Chernivtsi, presents them with awards

AD

HOT NEWS

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

MEP von Cramon fears if radicals in European Parliament are stronger after elections, support for Ukraine may decrease

LATEST

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

Two people injured in road accident committed by Brovary official in serious condition, mother with child in moderate condition – Kravchenko

Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

Syrsky informs Ukraine Defense Contact Group about escalating situation at front, Ukraine's needs

Ukraine's Embassy in Slovakia to transfer four underwater drones to State Emergency Service for humanitarian demining

Head of Brovary District Administration Maibozhenko who committed road accident with four casualties notified of suspicion

AD
AD
AD
AD