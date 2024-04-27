President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, met with students and employees of a local school in Slavutych. They attended one of the lessons, where students discussed the Chornobyl accident and its consequences, as well as extended-day classes, the presidential press service said on April 26.

"The head of state and his wife inspected the shelter, which has learning spaces and a media zone. According to Alla Ihnatova, the director of the institution, the shelter currently can accommodate up to 1,200 people at the same time, but it still needs to be modernized," it said.

The presidential couple also visited the Nova Kukhnya enterprise, which was restored in Slavutych by the Bubnov family from Mariupol. The Russian occupiers destroyed it in March 2022.

"The owner of the enterprise, Maria Bubnova, noted that they managed to restore their business thanks to government grants for entrepreneurs, including the programs of the Made in Ukraine economic platform, and international initiatives. Maria Bubnova told Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska about her work in detail and showed them the facility. It specializes in vegetable processing and food production," the press service said.