MEP von Cramon fears if radicals in European Parliament are stronger after elections, support for Ukraine may decrease

Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon (Germany, Green Group/European Free Alliance) fears that support for Ukraine might get weaker if radical parties strengthen their presence in the European Parliament.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency, she positively assessed the work of the European Parliament of the current convocation on the issues related to supporting Ukraine.

"Each time the Parliament was at the forefront of supporting Ukraine, with military, financial, legal, and humanitarian support – everything that was then picked up by the European Council or the Commission – it was mainly conceived here at the beginning. Therefore, as for Ukraine, I think we have a very strong team. I'm not so much afraid of mistakes, because I don't see us making big mistakes, but I'm very afraid of the future, if many of us are not re-elected, if the right is stronger, support for Ukraine may decrease," the MEP said.

She also noted that "every time somebody from AFD [Alternative für Deutschland, a right-wing populist party in Germany] or one of the other right-wing parties took the floor at the plenary it was the voice of the Kremlin."

"The more of those voices you have, the more difficult in general it becomes to have strong support. You still will have support here [after elections] – I have no doubts but to form this strong support amongst almost all groups, but then if you have more voices pro-Putin, pro-Kremlin, and pro-Russia I think it will become more difficult and it will be more scattered. I'm still optimistic, but I'm also a little bit worried," von Cramon said.

She also pointed at the fact that the emerging of new crises, in particular the war of Israel against the Hamas terrorist organization, which entailed a difficult situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as Houthis' attacks in the Red Sea, make it difficult to get the focus on Ukraine.

At the same time, the MEP expressed confidence that Ukraine will not fail.

"Ukraine will not fail. So, it is more the question, as I said before, what will they define as a victory, what they will what will they define as a success? But I'm pretty sure that Ukraine will not fail," von Cramon said.