Enemy missiles shot down over sea near Odesa, infrastructure facility hit

The Air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles over the sea near Odesa on Tuesday evening, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported.

"In the evening, the Russian occupation forces again launched a missile attack on Odesa region. From a tactical aircraft, from the Black Sea, the enemy launched missile strikes, probably X-59, on Odesa region. The air defense forces destroyed two missiles over the sea," the Telegram channel says.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, as a result of a missile strike by the Russian occupiers, there is a hit on an infrastructure facility.

"Unfortunately, there is a hit on the open territory of an infrastructure facility. Administrative and technical premises were damaged. No people were injured," the Southern Defense Forces reported.