Enemy attacks Odesa on Saturday morning, infrastructure facility damaged – region’s head

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa on Saturday morning, an infrastructure facility was damaged, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"Russian terrorists continue the missile terror of Odesa region. Since the morning, the enemy has attacked our region several times. Russian troops attacked Odesa with ballistics. An infrastructure facility has been hit," his Telegram channel says.

According to him, at dawn on Saturday, two X-59 missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces.

Information about the victims is being clarified.