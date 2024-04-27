Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court selected a measure of restraint in the form of detention for two months for Head of Brovary District State Administration of Kyiv region Volodymyr Maibozhenko, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has said.

"At the request of prosecutors, a non-alternative preventive measure in the form of detention for two months was chosen for the head of one of Kyiv region's district state administrations, who the day before committed an accident with four victims," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported, Maibozhenko was notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle under influence (Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).