Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces inflicted more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over the past 24 hours, causing housing destruction, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said on Saturday morning.

"Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers hit Zaporizhia region 536 times. Eleven settlements came under enemy fire. The enemy launched an airstrike against Robotyne," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to the regional administration, the enemy forces used 219 drones of various types to attack Chervonodniprovka, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriyivka.

Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka came under 16 attacks by multiple-launch rocket systems.

The enemy forces mounted 300 artillery attacks on Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Verbove, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Pyatykhatky.

"We received eleven reports about housing destruction. No civilians were injured," Fedorov said.