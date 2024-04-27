Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

The municipality of the German city of Hamburg transferred three ambulance vehicles to Kherson region, Kherson Regional Military Administration has said on Saturday.

"The ambulance vehicles have all the necessary medical equipment, allowing them to provide vital assistance to patients during transportation. Their transfer became possible due to the help of the UA Never Alone charity organization," it said on the Telegram channel.

"Good deeds have no boundaries. We are grateful to everyone who helps in the implementation of this project," the regional administration said.