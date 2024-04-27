Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

During a working visit to Volyn region on Saturday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal familiarized himself with the construction of military engineering and fortification structures near the state border with Belarus.

According to the media liaison department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the head of the region told the prime minister that work is being carried out in coordination with the military and in accordance with the schedule.

"The construction of defense structures and fortifications is one of the priorities of the state and part of the responsibility of regional chairmen," Shmyhal said.

The government has already allocated almost UAH 38 billion for the construction of fortifications. In particular, UAH 3.4 billion was provided for Volyn region.