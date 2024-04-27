Facts

15:50 27.04.2024

Syrsky informs Ukraine Defense Contact Group about escalating situation at front, Ukraine's needs

1 min read
Syrsky informs Ukraine Defense Contact Group about escalating situation at front, Ukraine's needs

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky took part in the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group during which he spoke about the situation at the front, enemy attacks on Ukraine, and the need for weapons and ammunition.

"I, in turn, informed the coalition participants about the complex operational and strategic situation, which tends to escalate; the specifics of the enemy's airstrikes against energy infrastructure, about our urgent needs for missiles, ammunition, weapons, military equipment and the key role of their timely arrival," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov also spoke to the coalition participants.

Tags: #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

20:17 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy listens to reports from Syrsky and Umerov

Zelenskyy listens to reports from Syrsky and Umerov

15:24 17.04.2024
Yermak, Syrsky meet with Defense Partners project reps

Yermak, Syrsky meet with Defense Partners project reps

13:31 13.04.2024
Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

10:01 04.04.2024
Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

12:51 29.03.2024
Syrsky about need to 'mobilize 500,000': After audit, this figure significantly reduced

Syrsky about need to 'mobilize 500,000': After audit, this figure significantly reduced

20:37 22.03.2024
Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

14:09 26.02.2024
Syrsky, Umerov on front line discuss strengthening individual sections of front

Syrsky, Umerov on front line discuss strengthening individual sections of front

13:12 24.02.2024
Syrsky: Today we need unity more than ever

Syrsky: Today we need unity more than ever

18:40 20.02.2024
Russian special services create network of Syrsky’s fake accounts on social networks – Countering Disinformation Centre

Russian special services create network of Syrsky’s fake accounts on social networks – Countering Disinformation Centre

10:18 14.02.2024
Umerov, Syrsky discuss with Commander of NATO forces in Europe AFU’s priorities for 2024

Umerov, Syrsky discuss with Commander of NATO forces in Europe AFU’s priorities for 2024

AD

HOT NEWS

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

MEP von Cramon fears if radicals in European Parliament are stronger after elections, support for Ukraine may decrease

LATEST

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

Two people injured in road accident committed by Brovary official in serious condition, mother with child in moderate condition – Kravchenko

Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

Ukraine's Embassy in Slovakia to transfer four underwater drones to State Emergency Service for humanitarian demining

Head of Brovary District Administration Maibozhenko who committed road accident with four casualties notified of suspicion

AD
AD
AD
AD