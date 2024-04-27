Syrsky informs Ukraine Defense Contact Group about escalating situation at front, Ukraine's needs

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky took part in the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group during which he spoke about the situation at the front, enemy attacks on Ukraine, and the need for weapons and ammunition.

"I, in turn, informed the coalition participants about the complex operational and strategic situation, which tends to escalate; the specifics of the enemy's airstrikes against energy infrastructure, about our urgent needs for missiles, ammunition, weapons, military equipment and the key role of their timely arrival," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov also spoke to the coalition participants.