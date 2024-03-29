Three people, incl two children, lightly injured in missile attack on Odesa – local authorities

Three people, including two minors, were injured as the fragments of enemy guided missiles destroyed over Odesa region on Friday fell down, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"According to the latest updates, three people were injured as a result of a missile strike against Odesa. They were hospitalized. Two of them are children aged 15 and 10 years old. The people sustained injuries as the fragments fell down. All of them are light and, fortunately, pose no threat to life," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces fired two Kh-59 air missiles at Odesa from the Black Sea waters. Both missiles were shot down. The fragments fell down in several districts of the city. Earlier, Kiper reported that one child was injured.