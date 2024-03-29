Facts

16:46 29.03.2024

Three people, incl two children, lightly injured in missile attack on Odesa – local authorities

1 min read

Three people, including two minors, were injured as the fragments of enemy guided missiles destroyed over Odesa region on Friday fell down, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"According to the latest updates, three people were injured as a result of a missile strike against Odesa. They were hospitalized. Two of them are children aged 15 and 10 years old. The people sustained injuries as the fragments fell down. All of them are light and, fortunately, pose no threat to life," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces fired two Kh-59 air missiles at Odesa from the Black Sea waters. Both missiles were shot down. The fragments fell down in several districts of the city. Earlier, Kiper reported that one child was injured.

Tags: #odesa

MORE ABOUT

15:51 29.03.2024
Two missiles launched by Russia at Odesa downed, child injured – local authorities

Two missiles launched by Russia at Odesa downed, child injured – local authorities

11:48 16.03.2024
Forty people still hospitalized, nine in serious condition after Russia's Fri attack on Odesa – local authorities

Forty people still hospitalized, nine in serious condition after Russia's Fri attack on Odesa – local authorities

19:58 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

19:39 15.03.2024
Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

18:38 15.03.2024
Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

17:13 15.03.2024
Interior Minister reports 16 dead, 73 injured, losses among National Police personnel after attack on Odesa

Interior Minister reports 16 dead, 73 injured, losses among National Police personnel after attack on Odesa

16:45 15.03.2024
Death toll after Russia's missile attack on Odesa rises to 16 people – regional authorities

Death toll after Russia's missile attack on Odesa rises to 16 people – regional authorities

16:04 15.03.2024
Defense Forces: Attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea

Defense Forces: Attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea

14:23 15.03.2024
Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

14:11 15.03.2024
Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

LATEST

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Emergency shutdown schedules also being introduced in Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk regions

Centrenergo's Zmiyivska TPP completely destroyed by Russia's attacks

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy tasks heads of SBU, Communications Service, Digital Ministry, NSDC Secretary to collect analytics on operation of online casinos, propose solution next week

AFU attack 12 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Iryna Mudra, Olena Kovalska appointed dpty heads of President’s Office

Belgium allocates EUR 100 mln to Ukraine for F-16 aircraft maintenance

Kuleba: We’d like Indian companies to take part in Ukraine’s recovery

Russians install more than 2,000 of their communication towers in occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD