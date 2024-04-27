Facts

14:55 27.04.2024

World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Sufficient supply of weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine will be able to stop Russian terror, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Thirty-four Russian missiles over last night. Some were shot down. But the world has every opportunity to help shoot down every missile and every drone launched by the Russian terrorists. This is absolutely real. And the only thing that is needed is that the necessary political decisions and agreements become a reality," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Air defense systems for Ukraine, a sufficient quantity and quality of weapons for our operations at the front, as well as prompt supplies and decisive action. Terror must always lose, and everyone who helps us resist Russian terror is a true defender of life," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the United States and all other partners for their support.

As reported, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 21 of 34 Russian missiles, including six Kalibr missiles, last night.

Tags: #defense_systems #zelenskyy

