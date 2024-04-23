Facts

11:58 23.04.2024

Nine people injured as result of enemy attack by shaheds of Odesa – police

2 min read
Nine people were injured as a result of an enemy attack by the shaheds of Odesa, four children are among them, seven people were hospitalized in a moderate condition, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"The police are documenting the consequences of a massive enemy attack on Odesa region. As a result of the armed aggression of the Russians, nine people were injured. There are four children among them," the message says.

It is reported that on the night of April 23, Russia attacked Odesa region with shaheds. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged in the regional center, in particular, residential buildings, shops, and cars of citizens. One two-storey apartment building was partially destroyed with subsequent fire, promptly extinguished by firefighters.

"Now we know about seven hospitalized people. There are four children among them: two are under a year old, the other two are 9 and 12. Doctors provided assistance to two more citizens without hospitalization," the police noted, adding that information about the victims is being clarified.

Head of Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports that three adults were hospitalized in medical institutions of the city, they are in a state of moderate severity, two more refused hospitalization, having received all necessary assistance on the spot. According to him, four children are also in a moderate condition in the hospital.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Odesa on Tuesday night with the help of UAVs, said Kiper.

Tags: #attacks #odesa

