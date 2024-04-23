Facts

11:34 23.04.2024

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

The Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) of Odesa region is providing assistance to victims of the night Russian attack by the shaheds of Odessa.

“Another nighttime Russian attack has occurred in Odesa, damaging several private houses in the city and resulting in casualties. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Odesa region is actively working at the scene alongside other emergency services. Volunteers are offering essential assistance to the victims. An aid station has been established,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Further details will be provided later, as the work at the site is currently ongoing.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with unmanned aerial vehicles on the night of April 23, as a result, nine people were injured, including four children. In the regional center, the civil infrastructure was damaged, in particular, residential buildings, shops, cars of citizens. One two-storey apartment building was partially destroyed with subsequent fire, promptly extinguished by firefighters.

