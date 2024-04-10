Invaders launch missile attack on Odesa in the morning, with one victim reported

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa in the morning, there are hits on the energy infrastructure, it is known about the victim, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"The enemy has been ‘congratulating’ Odesa on Liberation Day all morning. In the city, Russians hit the energy infrastructure. We are assessing the extent of damage to the power facility. A private house and several cars were also damaged. We know about one victim," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.