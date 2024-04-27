Facts

16:39 27.04.2024

Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

2 min read
Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said that negotiations on providing Ukraine with additional Patriot systems continue, however, only an integrated air and missile defense system could change the situation.

"In terms of Patriots and what we will be able to do for orders left to be seen. But I can tell you that we continue to work on this in a very earnest manner. All of the countries that have Patriots certainly value that capability, but I think going forward we'll be able to hopefully work with a number of countries to put together additional patriot capability," he said at a press conference following the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Friday.

According to the Pentagon chief, in the last several days he has been talking "one on one" with some of his European counterparts, discussing this issue and other issues. He emphasized that the United States will continue to work on the air defense issue.

"I would point out that it's not just Patriot that they need. They need other types of systems and interceptors as well. I would caution us all in terms of making Patriot the silver bullet. I would say that it's going to be an integrated air and missile defense, as we said so many times before, that really turns the time," Austin said.

He also noted that there are other capabilities that Ukraine needs and the U.S. pushed really hard to get them.

"And we maybe will be able to get to the Ukrainians a bit faster, but this work continues on," the Pentagon chief said

Tags: #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

11:17 26.04.2024
USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

19:08 19.03.2024
Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

18:09 19.03.2024
Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

10:33 09.02.2024
Pentagon assures USA to effectively work with AFU new military chief

Pentagon assures USA to effectively work with AFU new military chief

12:12 21.11.2023
Pentagon chief: We’ll continue to work with Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine

Pentagon chief: We’ll continue to work with Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine

11:09 10.11.2023
USA to reduce aid to Ukraine, but will continue to supply it – Pentagon

USA to reduce aid to Ukraine, but will continue to supply it – Pentagon

09:16 01.11.2023
Ukrainian pilots’ drills on F16 may last five-nine months – Pentagon

Ukrainian pilots’ drills on F16 may last five-nine months – Pentagon

14:35 18.10.2023
AFU responsibly use cluster munitions provided to them by USA – Pentagon

AFU responsibly use cluster munitions provided to them by USA – Pentagon

19:55 11.10.2023
Pentagon head: USA can and will help both Ukraine, Israel

Pentagon head: USA can and will help both Ukraine, Israel

14:13 03.10.2023
Pentagon calls on Congress to prevent problems with sending military aid to Ukraine – AP

Pentagon calls on Congress to prevent problems with sending military aid to Ukraine – AP

AD

HOT NEWS

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

MEP von Cramon fears if radicals in European Parliament are stronger after elections, support for Ukraine may decrease

LATEST

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

Two people injured in road accident committed by Brovary official in serious condition, mother with child in moderate condition – Kravchenko

Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

Syrsky informs Ukraine Defense Contact Group about escalating situation at front, Ukraine's needs

Ukraine's Embassy in Slovakia to transfer four underwater drones to State Emergency Service for humanitarian demining

Head of Brovary District Administration Maibozhenko who committed road accident with four casualties notified of suspicion

AD
AD
AD
AD