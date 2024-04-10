Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

The Russian occupation forces inflicted a missile strike on the Odesa district on Wednesday in the evening. As a result of the attack, four people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed, seven people were injured, one of them is in serious condition, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"As a result of Russia's missile attack on the Odesa district this evening, four people were killed, including one child – a 10-year-old girl. Seven people were injured. One person is in serious conditions, his lower limbs were amputated," he said on the Telegram channel.

The attack was inflicted reportedly by Iskander-M ballistic missiles from 18:00 until 18:30, the official said.

Transport infrastructure and trucks were also damaged as a result of the attack.

All relevant services are working on the spot.