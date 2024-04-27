Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, who is also the Minister for Defense of Australia, has announced a new package of his country's assistance to Ukraine totaling $100 million.

"Australia will remain with Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to prevail in this war on its terms. Today we are announcing our next package of support for Ukraine totaling a $100 million. $50 million of that is dedicated to short-range air defense systems. $30 million – to the purchase of drones as part of Australia being a part of the drone coalition with the United Kingdom and Latvia. And the remain will be spent on various products from inflatable boats to helmets and boots," he said during a joint press briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Lviv on Saturday.

The official also said that Australia has been able to provide Ukraine wit air-to-ground precision munitions.

"We understand that this will be an enduring conflict. And we will be contributing more in the future because we are determined to stand side by side with Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to prevail," the minister said.

Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel that Australia's total support for Ukraine already amounts to more than $655 million, of which $540 million is military assistance.

"We really appreciate the solidarity of the Australian people with Ukraine. We are grateful to Mr. Richard Marles for his deep involvement in Ukrainian affairs, for effective solidarity, for the concrete things that Australia is doing for Ukraine," he said.