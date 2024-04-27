Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

During the 21st Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on April 26, Minister of National Defense of Canada Bill Blair Canada's new contribution to the production of drones and the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

He announced that Canada is donating CAD 3 million to Ukraine for the production of drones by Ukraine's domestic defense industry.

"This marks the first time that Canada is contributing directly to the production of military drones in Ukraine, and this donation will be made in collaboration with the United Kingdom," the Defense Ministry of Canada said.

Minister Blair also confirmed that Canada is providing an additional contribution of approximately CAD 13 million to Czech initiative to procure and deliver large-caliber ammunition for Ukraine. This contribution comes in addition to last month's announcement of CAD 40 million and brings Canada's total contribution to the Czech initiative to over CAD 53 million.

In addition, Minister Blair noted that Canada's donation of drones from Teledyne FLIR in Waterloo, Ontario, announced in February 2024, will grow by an additional 100 drones – bringing our total contribution of SkyRanger drones to 900. Delivery of these drones will begin in May.