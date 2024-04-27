Two people injured in road accident committed by Brovary official in serious condition, mother with child in moderate condition – Kravchenko

Four people injured in a road accident, involving Head of Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maibozhenko, are receiving intensive care in Brovary hospital, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"Two men are in serious condition. Both have multiple fractures and bruises, as well as concussions and closed craniocerebral injuries. A 2.5-year-old girl and her mother have moderate injuries. The child has a fractured shoulder and a wound to the nose and a subcutaneous hematoma of the occipital area of the head, her mother has a concussion, fractures and a chest injury," he said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

As reported, Maibozhenko committed a traffic accident in Brovary while driving under influence. He ran over pedestrians crossing the road. A 32-year-old mother with a 2.5-year-old daughter, as well as two men, 29 and 26, were injured in the accident.

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko announced the dismissal of the official from his post.