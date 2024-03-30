Facts

17:17 30.03.2024

Heads of Rada, France's National Assembly get acquainted with functioning of grain corridor in Odesa


Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk together with President of the National Assembly of the French Republic Yaël Braun-Pivet visited Odesa.

"The seaport, a place that has been repeatedly attacked by enemy missiles and drones. Together with President of the National Assembly of the French Republic Yaël Braun-Pivet, we visited the port, where, first of all, we got acquainted with the functioning of the grain corridor," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"We discussed in detail the routes of civil vessels to and from the Black Sea ports, as well as the challenges and dangers that we have to face. We discussed the importance of restoring the port infrastructure and protecting it from systemic attacks from Russia," said the Chairman of the Rada.

According to him, "it is important that our partners, among which, of course, France, understand the importance of the functioning of grain corridors to ensure food security."

