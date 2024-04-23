Facts

16:38 23.04.2024

Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

Four people, including two children, hospitalized with injuries after enemy drone attack on Odesa – Trukhanov

Fifty-eight apartments in 22 houses were damaged, four people, including two children, were hospitalized with injuries as a result of a drone attack on Odesa last night, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov has said.

"We have registered 58 damaged apartments in 22 houses. Four people were hospitalized, including two children born in 2011 and 2014," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

All relevant services and authorities are operation at the scene, the mayor said.

As reported earlier by Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, nine people, including four children, were injured as a result of the drone attack on Odesa last night. Two children are 12 and 9 years also and the other two are babies who are less than one year old.

