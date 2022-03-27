Ukrzaliznytsia calls for speeding up decision to stop transit route between China and Poland via Russia and Belarus

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia calls to continue the railway blockade of Russia and expedite the decision to stop the transit route between China and Poland, which passes through the Russian Federation and Belarus, the company's website reported on Sunday.

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia in an official letter called the members of the Organization for the Cooperation of Railways to stop transportation with the Russian Federation, as well as to exclude its representatives from participation in international organizations and deprive them of the right to make any decisions.

The company reminded that from March 28, Finland stops railway communication with the Russian Federation and now the aggressor country has no railway communication with any of the EU countries.

Earlier, global rolling stock manufacturers Siemens and Alstom stopped cooperating with the Russian Federation. Stadler also stopped its activities in Russia and Belarus.

"All railways that are members of the CER actively participate in the EU's humanitarian efforts to support Ukrainians who are forced to leave the territory of Ukraine and deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine. All members and partners of CER undertake to comply with all sanctions applied against the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," the company said.