EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia announced a tender for the purchase of container gas piston power plants with a capacity of 1.8 MW to 3.5 MW each, using EBRD loan funds and grant financing.

It is planned to purchase gas-fired power plants with a total capacity of 215 MW, the company press service reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to a message on the EBRD Client Electronic Procurement Portal (ECEPP), the tender was announced on May 1, 2025 - the deadline for accepting applications is June 16.

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to attract a loan from the EBRD in the amount of EUR180 million to implement a project, the purpose of which is to finance urgent costs for the purchase (supply and installation) of equipment for small gas-fired power generation with a total capacity of up to 270 MW, the tender description on ECEPP states.

To finance the project, it is planned to attract an investment grant of up to 10 million pounds sterling from the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which is provided through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, as well as to attract funds on a grant basis of up to EUR56 million, the message states.

Thanks to the implementation of this project, railway workers will be able to ensure stable transportation of passengers and cargo even in conditions of blackouts and minimize the use of reserve thermal traction, Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized. It is reported that the company will also provide electricity to social facilities and critical infrastructure facilities of other sectors of the economy.

Ukrzaliznytsia and the EBRD signed a loan agreement under which Ukrzaliznytsia will receive EUR180 million under state guarantees.