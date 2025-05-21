Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 reduced its operating profit from freight transportation by 2.3% compared to 2023, to UAH 20.39 billion, while its operating loss from intercity and international, as well as suburban passenger transportation increased by 15.4%, to UAH 15.70 billion.

According to the annual report, which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, revenue from freight transportation increased by 10.3% last year, to UAH 81.8 billion, while revenue from passenger transportation increased by 14.8%, to UAH 10.67 billion.

As stated in the document, the largest operating profit in freight transportation was received from the infrastructure component - UAH 13.3 billion, which is 8.3% more than in the previous year.

At the same time, the operating result of the wagon component decreased by 11.7%, to UAH 6.93 billion, and the locomotive component fell almost fivefold, to UAH 0.15 billion.

As for passenger transportation, the operating loss from intercity and international passenger transportation last year amounted to UAH 8.81 billion with revenue of UAH 10.67 billion, while from suburban transportation – UAH 9.31 billion with revenue of UAH 0.52 billion. In 2023, intercity and international passenger transportation brought an operating loss of UAH 7.46 billion with revenue of UAH 9.30 billion, while suburban transportation – UAH 8.24 billion with revenue of UAH 0.56 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the operating result from auxiliary activities in 2024 amounted to UAH 2.99 billion, which is 3.7% less than the previous year, while revenue from it increased by 15.3% – to UAH 9.78 billion.

In the report, the company noted that it continues its operational transformation and believes that additional division into infrastructure, locomotive and wagon components in the freight segment, as well as disclosure of infrastructure, locomotive and wagon components in the intercity and international passenger segment, is necessary for analyzing the company's performance and further reorganization.

As reported, in 2024 the company increased revenue by 11.1% - to UAH 102.87 billion, but received a net loss of UAH 2.71 billion versus net profit of UAH 5.04 billion in 2023.