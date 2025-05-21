Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:57 21.05.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 reduced its operating profit from freight transportation by 2.3% compared to 2023, to UAH 20.39 billion, while its operating loss from intercity and international, as well as suburban passenger transportation increased by 15.4%, to UAH 15.70 billion.

According to the annual report, which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, revenue from freight transportation increased by 10.3% last year, to UAH 81.8 billion, while revenue from passenger transportation increased by 14.8%, to UAH 10.67 billion.

As stated in the document, the largest operating profit in freight transportation was received from the infrastructure component - UAH 13.3 billion, which is 8.3% more than in the previous year.

At the same time, the operating result of the wagon component decreased by 11.7%, to UAH 6.93 billion, and the locomotive component fell almost fivefold, to UAH 0.15 billion.

As for passenger transportation, the operating loss from intercity and international passenger transportation last year amounted to UAH 8.81 billion with revenue of UAH 10.67 billion, while from suburban transportation – UAH 9.31 billion with revenue of UAH 0.52 billion. In 2023, intercity and international passenger transportation brought an operating loss of UAH 7.46 billion with revenue of UAH 9.30 billion, while suburban transportation – UAH 8.24 billion with revenue of UAH 0.56 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the operating result from auxiliary activities in 2024 amounted to UAH 2.99 billion, which is 3.7% less than the previous year, while revenue from it increased by 15.3% – to UAH 9.78 billion.

In the report, the company noted that it continues its operational transformation and believes that additional division into infrastructure, locomotive and wagon components in the freight segment, as well as disclosure of infrastructure, locomotive and wagon components in the intercity and international passenger segment, is necessary for analyzing the company's performance and further reorganization.

As reported, in 2024 the company increased revenue by 11.1% - to UAH 102.87 billion, but received a net loss of UAH 2.71 billion versus net profit of UAH 5.04 billion in 2023.

Tags: #report #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

16:26 06.05.2025
EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

20:25 01.05.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

11:58 30.04.2025
Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

Court delivers verdict in Ukrainian Railways embezzlement case: defendants found guilty under 1 article, but exempted from liability under another

12:18 29.04.2025
UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

19:03 23.04.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia preparing new 37% tariff increase that threatens stability of Ukrainian industry - Mining Industry Association

Ukrzaliznytsia preparing new 37% tariff increase that threatens stability of Ukrainian industry - Mining Industry Association

17:45 23.04.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia to implement European rail traffic management system ERTMS

Ukrzaliznytsia to implement European rail traffic management system ERTMS

15:01 14.04.2025
Russia shells hit train in Chernihiv region – Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia shells hit train in Chernihiv region – Ukrzaliznytsia

17:29 31.03.2025
Organizers of cyber attack on UZ don’t receive personal data of passengers, info about military cargo

Organizers of cyber attack on UZ don’t receive personal data of passengers, info about military cargo

16:51 31.03.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia sure that cyberattack on its systems carried out by Russia

Ukrzaliznytsia sure that cyberattack on its systems carried out by Russia

14:20 28.03.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for 8th review of Extended Fund Facility – IMF

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

LATEST

Joining SEPA could bring up to EUR 100 mln per year to Ukraine's businesses and population – IER

Malaysia partially confirms forgery of certificates of origin for rolled steel deliveries to Ukraine – customs

Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

Metinvest-SMC transforms from group dealer into trader with import purchases of insufficient items due to war – CEO

Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

MP Yuzhanina calls on Economy Ministry to expedite dumping probes

Anti-dumping duties more effective tool to protect Ukrainian domestic producers – Ukrcement head

Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

AD
AD