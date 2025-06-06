Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:05 06.06.2025

First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

2 min read
First online auctions for sale of scrap metal by Ukrzaliznytsia held after over 1.5-year pause - ProZorro.Sale

 JSC Ukrzaliznytsia held the first successful online auctions for the sale of scrap metal after a pause of more than a year and a half, the ProZorro.Sale system said.

According to a press release on Friday, June 5, 2025, in the ProZorro.Sale state electronic trading system, Ukrzaliznytsia held online auctions for the sale of scrap metal, these are the first auctions after a pause of more than a year and a half.

It is specified that out of the 33 lots of ferrous scrap exhibited, participants came to compete for seven of them. On average, three participants competed for scrap from Ukrzaliznytsia.

The cost of the lots at the auction started at almost UAH 11.9 million, and according to the results of the auction, the winners will have to pay almost UAH 13 million for them. Ukrzaliznytsia will receive the most funds from the sale of 300 tonnes of scrap from the axles of railway wheelsets, over UAH 2.3 million.

As reported by Interfax-Ukraine, on June 5, 2025, an auction was held for the sale of ferrous scrap (type 4, lot weight 142,608 tonnes) with a starting price of UAH 1.029 million; some UAH 629.76 excluding VAT, the auction was won by the company Nizhyn Research and Mechanical Plant LLC, the lot was sold for UAH 1.241 million.

Tags: #auction #metal #scrap #ukrzaliznytsia

