Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:47 26.05.2025

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

2 min read
Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

The channel of negotiations with the Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova allows Ukraine to receive information about civilians and prisoners of war located in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) and in the Russian Federation, said the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"The Ombudsman's Office is taking all possible measures to establish the fate of Ukrainian citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and in the Russian Federation. We have established a channel of negotiations with the Russian side - the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova - and have reached agreements on the exchange of information about such persons," he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Lubinets noted that today this is the only active humanitarian channel for negotiations with the Russian Federation.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine ‘On the protection of personal data,’ in order to send the relevant letter, it is necessary to attach documents confirming the relationship to the application, as well as give consent to the processing of personal data," he said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the response time to such a letter depends only on the Russian side. The Russian Federation also does not always provide comprehensive information about prisoners or the response measures taken.

Tags: #lubinets #russian_federation #ombudsman

MORE ABOUT

16:04 26.05.2025
Sybiha: We want negotiation process to move forward, meetings with Russia to take place as quickly as possible

Sybiha: We want negotiation process to move forward, meetings with Russia to take place as quickly as possible

13:29 26.05.2025
Ombudsman calls shooting of Ukrainian POWs by Russians systemic policy encouraged at highest level

Ombudsman calls shooting of Ukrainian POWs by Russians systemic policy encouraged at highest level

17:57 23.05.2025
Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

18:29 16.04.2025
Ukrainian ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC to take immediate intl measures due to another execution of prisoner

Ukrainian ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC to take immediate intl measures due to another execution of prisoner

11:50 03.04.2025
Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

20:31 27.03.2025
Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

19:15 27.03.2025
Ombudsman's Office presents report on situation in Ukrainian military zone

Ombudsman's Office presents report on situation in Ukrainian military zone

12:51 13.03.2025
Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

13:41 24.02.2025
Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

14:19 17.01.2025
Lubinets on Kryvyi Rih shelling: Civilian objects cannot be target, Russia once again violates Geneva Conventions

Lubinets on Kryvyi Rih shelling: Civilian objects cannot be target, Russia once again violates Geneva Conventions

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

Surveillance devices found in homes of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court staff, criminal cases opened over interference in justice – court statement

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

AD
AD