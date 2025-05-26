Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

The channel of negotiations with the Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova allows Ukraine to receive information about civilians and prisoners of war located in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) and in the Russian Federation, said the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"The Ombudsman's Office is taking all possible measures to establish the fate of Ukrainian citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and in the Russian Federation. We have established a channel of negotiations with the Russian side - the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova - and have reached agreements on the exchange of information about such persons," he said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Lubinets noted that today this is the only active humanitarian channel for negotiations with the Russian Federation.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine ‘On the protection of personal data,’ in order to send the relevant letter, it is necessary to attach documents confirming the relationship to the application, as well as give consent to the processing of personal data," he said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the response time to such a letter depends only on the Russian side. The Russian Federation also does not always provide comprehensive information about prisoners or the response measures taken.