16:04 26.05.2025

Sybiha: We want negotiation process to move forward, meetings with Russia to take place as quickly as possible

Sybiha: We want negotiation process to move forward, meetings with Russia to take place as quickly as possible
Ukraine is in favor of the peace negotiation process moving forward and meetings with the Russian Federation taking place as quickly as possible, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

In an interview for the French publication Libération, answering the question about what the next round of negotiations with Russia would be like, Sybiha emphasized that the Ukrainian side is waiting for Russia’s vision regarding the ceasefire and will provide its own.

"This will be one of the key topics for discussion at the next meeting in the same format of delegations that was held in Turkey. We want the negotiation process to move forward and for these meetings to take place as quickly as possible," the minister said.

Commenting on the words of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the main problem of this war is that Russia wants something it has no right to, and Ukraine wants something it cannot get back by military means," Sybiha said: "I agree that the time has come for diplomacy."

"It gives a chance to achieve a just and comprehensive peace. But we should not forget that it is Russia that is the source of aggression and it is Russia that is now refusing to end the war," the minister emphasized.

